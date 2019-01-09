Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announces 2019 lineup

Photo courtesy of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the daily line-up for its eighteenth annual summer celebration Tuesday morning. The legendary festival is scheduled to return to Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee, from June 13 through 16. Headliners of this year’s festival include Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, The Lumineers and Cardi B.

Festivities will begin on Thursday, June 13 as just a handful of artists offer a glimpse into a weekend full of music. Acts like All Them Witches, Space Jesus and The Grand Ole Opry featuring Special Guests are on the bill for Thursday.

Friday features a strong lineup with a dynamic range of artists. From heavy metal French natives Gojira to the folk-rock Avett Brothers, there is something for everyone at Bonnaroo. Other notable acts include BROCKHAMPTON, Courtney Barnett, Cherry Glazerr, Solange, Beach House, Griz and many more. Childish Gambino and jam-band icons Phish will be closing out the night.

The high-energy will continue on Saturday as acts like Hozier, The Lonely Island, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Gucci Mane and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James hit the stage. Post Malone and Odesza are each scheduled to headline Saturday night.

On the fourth and final day of the festival, artists include Cardi B, Mac Demarco, Lil Dicky, Walk The Moon, The Lemon Twigs and many more. Maya Rudolph’s Prince cover band, Princess, will even be playing. Phish will return Sunday night to perform two sets, and The Lumineers will also be headlining.

In addition to all of the wonderful music, Bonnaroo will feature events like circus shows, parties and its inaugural Bonnaroo Pride Parade.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 10 at 12 noon ET, and more information can be found at bonnaroo.com/tickets.

