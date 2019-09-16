Community gathers to remember the life of Terrell Ray

Photo and story by Toriana Williams

The family and friends of homicide victim Terrell Ray gathered to remember his life on Sunday evening at Oaklands Park. Underneath the park pavilion, white shirts that demanded #Justice4Tee were worn and the service was opened with prayer and song.

As a photo of Ray stood above him on a mantle, Pastor Adric Lane of Greater Revelations Church stood before Ray’s loved ones.

“Looking at this picture brings tears to our eyes. Our church has not been the same since this incident took place. Terrell was a good man. He had no record, he was clean,” Lane said.

Ray was said to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was fatally shot after his 30th birthday on August 2 at Villager Condominiums in Murfreesboro. The suspects stole Ray’s most prized possession, his vehicle, and fled, leaving him to die on the street. The suspects have yet to be caught.

Ray’s death left a 10-year-old girl with no father, a mother and father with one less son and siblings without their beloved brother.

As Ray’s family took turns speaking about him, one could learn that he was a hardworking, kind and respectful man. He wanted to give back to the community and was an avid churchgoer, due to his mother, Trina Anderson. It is clear that the community misses him.

“I gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on August 1, 1989. He was 8 pounds and 2 ounces. That was my son, Terrell Edward Ray,” said Anderson. “His life was taken from him, and those who loved him dearly.”

Anderson continued to talk about what it was like to deal with the grief that accompanies the loss of a child. “I don’t know if this was a vendetta, if this was jealousy or if this was a misunderstanding…Whatever it was, was his life worth it? Was it worth taking my baby’s life?” Ray’s mother begged and pleaded for the killer to come forward.

“I don’t know who you are, but I pray for you,” she said.

Afterward, candles were passed around and lit in a moment of silence for the late Terrell Ray. The service ended the same way it began, in prayer and song.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Julie Cox at (629) 201-5514.