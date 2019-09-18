Students reflect on the importance of Constitution Day

Photo and story by Kristi Jones / Contributing Writer

Constitution Day, a nationally recognized day, celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution over 200 years ago.

The American Democracy Project hosted readings of the Constitution all over Middle Tennessee State University campus on Tuesday, Constitution Day. Readings were held throughout the entire day in front of each academic building. A Suffragists and Citizenship panel in Tucker Theatre commenced as all of the readings were done for the day.

At each reading and at Tucker Theatre, there were several booths for students and faculty to register to vote. This year, Constitution Day was even more special as the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment nears, which was ratified in Tennessee on August 18, 1920.

“It is an amazing opportunity to have voting registration booths on campus because it not only encourages students to vote, but makes it extremely easy to do within their busy schedules,” Austin Thompson, an MTSU freshman in the College of Media and Entertainment, said.

Many students all over campus volunteered to read and some even multiple times. Here are what some of them have to say.

“As an African American woman, it is very important for me to acknowledge specifically what (the 13th and 19th amendments) meant and mean for my heritage and African American women who came before me”, said Kei Laribo, an MTSU freshman in the College of Liberal Arts.

It is important (to have this event on campus) because people are vastly misinformed on the constitution,” Lane Williams said, an MTSU senior in the College of Business.

“It is important to re-educate students who may have forgotten the elements of the Constitution and to celebrate the impacts on today’s society that originated from it,” Thompson added.

“I think it is important for them to have the constitution reading on campus because learning it helps you get a better understanding of your rights and helps you ensure that your dignity is protected,” said D’asha Gardner, an MTSU freshman in the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

