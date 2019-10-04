4th annual Boro International Festival provides window into diversity

The Bohemian Sisters begin their performance on on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines)

Photos and Story by Reana Gibson/Contributing Writer

On Saturday, October 19, the fourth annual ‘Boro International Festival was held at the historic Cannonsburgh Village in downtown Murfreesboro.

The festival is a multi-cultural event that is organized and hosted by Intercultural Awareness & Education Experience and sponsored by the Confucius Institute and MTSU International Affairs. It is free and open to the public.

“It’s basically an educational experience where we can get the community to come in and see different performances by different cultures and taste different cultural foods and have booths set up that showcase our artwork,” states Don Rhodes, one of the event organizers.

Performances from different groups such as the Bohemian Sisters and MTSU Carribean Student Association took the center stage along with a few live performances at the village entrance. Cultures represented this year included Chinese, Norwegian, Middle Eastern, South American, Native American and African.

Local businesses and international groups set up arts and crafts booths, informational booths about their culture or wares and even had some stories to share. A children’s area supplied different activities from around the world for kids. The Murfreesboro City Schools mobile library was also present at the festival, offering books for kids and adults alike. Additionally, food trucks offered Asian, Mexican, Filipino and American cuisine for the attendees and participants. The Japanese Department and La Comunidad returned this year with booths.

“Last year was our first year here,” one of the members of Ñawpa, a returning group from Ecuador, commented. “I really liked it and I liked that the booths are free and people can walk around and see a little of other cultures.”

Bohemian Sisters prepare for their performance on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) La Comunidad shows off its booth during the festival on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) Members of MTSU's Japanese Department show a boy how to hold chopsticks on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) Nawpa returns with more wares from Ecuador on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) African culture is shown in the crafts from this booth on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) The Bohemian Sisters begin their performance on on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) Atendees enjoy the performances on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) Volunteer Sophia Maas checks out some of the booths on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) Iraq's table showing a bit of their culture on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) Norwegian folklore, trinkets, and silverware on display on Saturday, October 19, 2019. ((Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) Pictures of Bunads, traditional Norwegian dresses, on display on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) A young girl takes a look at the books in the mobile library on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines) MTSU's Caribbean Student Association takes the stage on Saturday, October 19, 2019. (Reana Gibson/ MTSU Sidelines)

