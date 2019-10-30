Murfreesboro Nutrition Faktory hosts annual Oktoberfest

Story and Photos by Sergio Pacheco/Contributing Writer

On Saturday, October 26, the Nutrition Faktory located in Murfreesboro hosted one of their biggest events of the year, “Oktoberfest.” Over twenty different, top of the line national brands were featured, in addition to giveaways from different brands, special deals on products and tons of free samples.

Tents filled Nutrition Faktory’s parking lot and crowds of people flooded in as they showed up to support their favorite brands and meet professional bodybuilders. One of the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) guests was Keith Williams, who’s been competing professionally for over 4 years. He is sponsored by Titan Nutrition, whose booth had a gym bag, protein product and a shaker cup giveaway for anyone who signed up with their name and phone number. Williams’s main goal is to make it to the Mr. Olympia stage, also known as the Superbowl of the fitness industry.

Chicago native Shanique Grant, a two-time Ms. Physique Olympia, two-time New York Pro and Ms. Physique International also attended the event. Grant was also promoting products from a company based out of the United Kingdom called Project Anabolic Design (AD).

“Our brand puts exactly what it says on the label. We don’t put unequal amounts of a certain ingredient, lie to you, and sell it. All of our products are scientifically backed up and we put the right amount that you need to be taking for you to see results in the gym,” said Joey D’Agostino who’s been working for Project AD for one year.

Many of the brands had more than five years of operating nationally and internationally.

“NutraBio pioneered full disclosure labelling, meaning what you see on our product label is what your getting. You can ask me anything about any of our products and I’ll provide you with scientific evidence,” said Josh Phillips, a NutraBio employee.

All the employees knew exactly what their brand products contained and how well they worked. If anyone had questions concerning supplements to try or just questions in general, they knew how to help. Employees could explain each term for those who didn’t know what certain ingredients were or what they did. For example, beta-alanine increases the levels of carnosine in the muscles, which helps control muscle fatigue.

Another major ingredient is creatine, which helps boost the overall athletic performance. The human body is able to produce most of the key ingredients, but at a low level. That’s why supplements that have the right amount of key ingredients help fitness athletes perform better. Although the event was going relatively smoothly, there were some strong winds that came through once in a while. The winds were nothing the strong booth employees couldn’t handle, though. Around 4 p.m. the rain started to pour down – people either started packing up or ran into the Nutrition Faktory to wait it out.

Nutrition Faktory was founded by Michael Bires in 2017 and has had a major impact on both the fitness and supplement industry. It was a great turnout considering how Murfreesboro has been turning into a big fitness community in the past few years.

Blessed protein powder is a plant based choice for vegans provided by the company Enhanced Human Performance (EHP) Labs. Compared to some whey protein, it is said to digest smoothly without making people feel bloated in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Ebars is another healthy alternative for energy bars for on the go. The company not only energy bars, but also other organic products like hemp honey, organic cbd oil, and almond butter just to name a few in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Among the many brand companies advertising their products, Insane Labz was the only one with a killer clown for a mascot. They had amino tasting samples that help with recovery after a workout. Two of the test flavors were blueberry “Surgeon” and fruit punch “Hell Boy” in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Keith Williams, a Kansas native, is an almost 250-pound bodybuilder who got his professional status as an IFBB pro in 2012, when he won 1st place at the NPC Team Universe in Minnesota. Williams is now striving to be on the Mr.Olympia stage and also aims to place high in the competition in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Munch is a local healthy restaurant that specializes in serving protein bowls on the go. During the Oktoberfest event they were giving customers good deals on protein bowls of their choice in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) NutraBio is a company that has been operating since 1996 and was founded by Mark Glazier. The company guarantees high quality supplements since they are based on a lot of scientific research in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) NutriFitt is a company that is dedicated to producing the best supplements without artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives. Attendees were welcomed to try their amino fitt lemonade drink called “Smashville Lemonade”. Due to the strong winds, employees found themselves tying their tents to the rims of their tires or holding on to the tent legs in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Joey D’Agostino has been working for Anabolic Design Project for one year now and says it not only changed his life, but also the life of many customers. “I got in a bad car accident a few years ago and now I have a metal plate and two screw on my quad. I took almost four month to recover, but it also kept me from training.” D’Agostino said since then, he’s been taking training seriously both in the gym at when it comes to nutrition in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Dana Hampton is the founder of Protein Snack Shop and has four different locations in the middle Tennessee are. Hampton was giving attendees healthy keto sample bars to try like chocolate peanut butter, lemon cream, raspberry cheesecake, and vanilla almond butter just to name a few in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco) Josh Phillips explained that if the ingredients are on the label of their products, then they are guaranteed to be in the products. Phillips as knowledgeable as he was, explained that NutraBio paved the way to full disclosure labeling, making customers feel safer about what they were putting in their body in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 (MTSU Sidelines / Sergio Pacheco)

