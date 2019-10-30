Recap: National Pan-Hellenic Homecoming Step Show

Photos and story by Carla Hicks / Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University held the National Pan-Hellenic Homecoming Step Show Friday night, October 26, 2019 in the Student Union Ballroom. The winners were based on who performed the best between the fraternities and sororities.

The two fraternities that competed were Phi Beta Sigma and Kappa Alpha Psi, and the three sororities were Delta Sigma Theta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Alpha Kappa Alpha. Each performance had a different theme pertaining to videos shown before or during the performance.

Each team was judged on choreography, creativity and other qualities. Delta Sigma Theta won for best sorority performance and best overall performance. Phi Beta Sigma took the win for best fraternity performance.

“We put in work to give everyone a good performance practicing for months. We gave it our best and won the show”, said Martervious Carpenter, a member of Phi Beta Sigma.

The show ended with music to get the crowd ready for the homecoming weekend, which ended in a smashing 50-17 win for the Blue Raiders.

The Sigma Gamma Rhos stepped like zombies for the NPHC Step Show in the Student Union Ballroom on October 25, 2019. (Carla Hicks/ MTSU Sidelines) Phi Beta Sigma walked their way to the win for the NPHC Step Show in the Student Union Ballroom on October 25, 2019. (Carla Hicks/ MTSU Sidelines) Kappa Alpha Psi shimmied their way into the hearts of the ladies for the NPHC Step Show in the Student Union Ballroom on October 25, 2019. (Carla Hicks/ MTSU Sidelines) The Alpha Kappa Alphas crashed their plane on stage giving the crowd a show for the NPHC Step Show in the Student Union Ballroom on October 25, 2019. (Carla Hicks/ MTSU Sidelines)

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News