Soccer: DePriest becomes all-time leading scorer in Senior Night win

Middle Tennessee State (8-9-1, 5-4-1) defeated the UAB Blazers (4-7-6, 2-5-3) on senior night at Dean A. Hayes Stadium by a score of 4-2 on Friday.

Due to Old Dominion’s 1-0 victory over Charlotte earlier in the night, the Blue Raiders faced a must-win situation to keep their hopes of making the Conference USA tournament alive.

Senior midfielder Claire Ramet scored in her final home game, giving the Blue Raiders a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute.

UAB answered back just seven minutes later with a score from freshman midfielder Asha Zuniga leading to a 1-1 halftime score.

History was made early in the second half when junior forward Peyton DePriest fired a shot from the middle of the box past the outstretched arm of the keeper for her 39th career goal to pass Holly Grogan (2004-07) for the most in school history. Just for safe measure, she added another five minutes later to push her total to an even 40 and a two-goal lead.

“I’ve been really grateful to have really great teammates to help me get to here, especially this senior class,” DePriest said.

Following a second Blazers goal by Zuniga, DePriest added an assist to her credit on a score by redshirt junior Maddison Falter to help seal the win and the Blue Raiders’ spot in the C-USA tournament.

DePriest lauded the leadership and sense of unity that the Blue Raiders’ senior class brought to the team and noted their role in her accomplishments.

“The consistency of work that (the senior class) bring. Also their belief in who we are and helping us to continue our tradition of winning games.” Head Coach Aston Rhoden said on what stood out about his senior class.

What’s Next?

The Blue Raiders will travel to Denton, TX next week to the University of North Texas who will be hosting the C-USA tournament.

