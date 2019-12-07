Do you hear what I hear? Christmas picks from your Sidelines staff

Christmastime is a hard time for students– trying to get through finals while simultaneously being holly-jolly is no joke. As this year is wrapping up and finals are taking a strong hold on the hearts and minds of MTSU students, Sidelines would like to extend its heartfelt thank you to everyone has read along with us this semester. It’s truly been an honor to serve you all these few months, and we look forward to bringing you more stories over break, next semester, and into infamy.

But since students are currently not thinking about infamy, but rather just trying to get through this finals week while enjoying Christmas, we have prepared a playlist of all of Sidelines’ staff and writers’ favorite Christmas songs. From the warm and cozy to the energetic and happy, everything you love about Christmas is packed in this playlist. We hope you enjoy, and wish you the very best on your finals!

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News