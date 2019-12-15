Men’s Basketball: Blue Raiders outshot in loss to Ole Miss

Following a week after a blowout loss at rival Murray State, MTSU hit the road again to Oxford for a meeting with former head coach Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Unfortunately for the Blue Raiders (4-7), the outcome was very similar to its last game in non-conference play as Ole Miss (7-3) never let go of its sizable lead at halftime en route to a 82-64 win Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree set a career high in points with 34, hitting eight threes as a part of the Rebels 14 makes from deep in the game.

On the opposing end, MTSU struggled to hit from beyond the arc shooting 3-for-18 including the usually reliable sharpshooting guard Antonio Green who went 0-for-5 in the contest.

Green has struggled in recent performances with consistency from three-point range against Division-I opponents leading to a dip in offensive production team-wide.

C.J. Jones led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 23, while Donovan Sims and Tyson Jackson both finished with 14 a piece.

MTSU has now won one of its last eight games and hasn’t beaten a Division-I team since the second game of the season against Lipscomb.

The Blue Raiders have two remaining out of conference games which will occur on home court in the Murphy Center against St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island before embarking into Conference USA play in January.

What’s Next:

The Bonnies of St. Bonaventure will venture to Murfreesboro on December 21st at 2 p.m. The Bonnies are winners of five straight games after losing its first four to open the season.

