MTSU hockey team spends time with families at Murfreesboro winterfest

On December 4, MTSU’s Hockey Team taught children how to skate at the Winterfest ice skating rink at The Fountains at Gateway on Medical Center Parkway. The Fountains are becoming one of Murfreesboro’s popular community spots to eat out at restaurants, browse local shops and workout.

The Winterfest Ice Skating Rink is known as Murfreesboro’s newest community attraction. The event is hosted throughout the holiday season from November 22nd to January 20th. Winterfest ice skating rink acts as a fun outside activity to enjoy the holiday season with friends and family.

Hidden away on the side of the building, the sounds of children’s laughter and Christmas music filled the ice skating rink. The trees were decorated with lights. As the sun started to set, the ice rink floor was lit with a vibrant blue color. The moment the children tied their skates, they quickly darted off to the ice rink floor. The proud parents took pictures as they watched their children skate with MTSU’s Hockey Team. A few brave parents embraced their inner child and skated along with their kids. Several grandparents brought their grandchildren to share in the experience.

Everyone enjoyed their talks with the MTSU hockey team. The players helped children learn how to skate and taught lessons to kids who brought their hockey sticks.

Dylan King, an MTSU junior studying environmental science, played for MTSU’s Hockey Team for two years and said, “We came out tonight to get involved with the community and help children learn how to skate. I helped a few first-time skaters out. They were having a lot of fun.”

The hockey team played racing games and showed off their impressive skating skills. After the event ended, everyone enjoyed a cool tasty treat at The Sodabar dessert shop.

