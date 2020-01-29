Sexual assault reported on campus, suspect at large

A sexual assault was reported late Monday night on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus, in the Davis Science Building parking lot. MTSU issued a statement Tuesday afternoon detailing the account to alert students of the incident.
According to the statement published on the university’s Facebook page and sent out in a campus-wide email, the alleged victim stated that a male ran up behind her, grabbed her buttocks and then ran toward Walnut Grove.
She stated that the suspect’s race was unknown but he was “tall, thin and wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants.”
This story is developing. If you have any information about this incident, contact University Police immediately at 615-898-2424.
University Police urge students to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.
To learn more about the university policy regarding sexual violence, click here.
