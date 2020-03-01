MPD arrests man nicknamed ‘Mule Kick Burglar’

Story by Toriana Williams / Contributing Writer

Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department

Murfreesboro Police Department arrested a man they’ve coined the ‘Mule Kick Burglar’ last week for multiple counts of burglary, theft and vandalism.

Robert Shegog, 35, of Murfreesboro was driving when an MPD officer stopped him and charged him with possession of drugs.

Shegog was then identified as the possible suspect involved in a series of business burglaries dating back to September 2019.

He was interviewed, subsequently arrested and was tied to at least 59 business break-ins accross Middle Tennessee. He is accused of stealing more than $100,000 during these burglaries.

“Shegog was coined the mule kick burglar because he was seen on a surveillance video standing with his back to the front door of the businesses and kicking in the glass to enter,” according to MPD.

“The break-ins and thefts have rattled businesses in the mid-State area, and we are grateful the businesses were closed, and no one was hurt,” said MPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Shan Harris. “This was good ole-fashioned police work, with several agencies working together to get the suspect’s vehicle description and the person responsible arrested.”

Shegog was booked at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $62,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on March 24.

