True Blue Preview Day shows prospective students the best of MTSU

Story and photos by Ryann Kieu / Contributing Writer
Middle Tennessee State University held their annual True Blue Preview Day on Wednesday in the Student Union. This event is for prospective students to explore the university’s benefits, colleges and programs.
Students and their families are offered campus tours, housing tours and a look into MTSU’s academic programs. Many of the university’s top officials speak at the event, urging students to consider MTSU as their school of choice.
In addition, the Blue Elite Team, hand-selected student representatives of MTSU, greeted guests as they entered the event.
“This is the best time to explore what it means to be ‘True Blue,” said Linda Olsen, undergraduate admissions director. “True Blue Preview offers the premier visit experience and is customized based on your needs.”
True Blue Preview Day provides families with an opportunity to learn everything about MTSU. From financial aid to academic programs to meal plans, they left Preview Day feeling satisfied that they spent their day at Middle Tennessee State University.
