True Blue Preview Day shows prospective students the best of MTSU

Story and photos by Ryann Kieu / Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University held their annual True Blue Preview Day on Wednesday in the Student Union. This event is for prospective students to explore the university’s benefits, colleges and programs.

Students and their families are offered campus tours, housing tours and a look into MTSU’s academic programs. Many of the university’s top officials speak at the event, urging students to consider MTSU as their school of choice.

In addition, the Blue Elite Team, hand-selected student representatives of MTSU, greeted guests as they entered the event.

“This is the best time to explore what it means to be ‘True Blue,” said Linda Olsen, undergraduate admissions director. “True Blue Preview offers the premier visit experience and is customized based on your needs.”

True Blue Preview Day provides families with an opportunity to learn everything about MTSU. From financial aid to academic programs to meal plans, they left Preview Day feeling satisfied that they spent their day at Middle Tennessee State University.

To contact News Editor Savannah Meade, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News

Students and their families learn about MTSU with educational booths and tables on all three levels of the Student Union on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) MTSU’s mascot, Lightning, stands with the Blue Elite Team to greet guests in the Student Union on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) Students and their families line up behind tables that showcase different colleges and schools within MTSU. At these tables, prospective students can talk to department chairs and officials in the Student Union on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) Many of the showcase tables include pens, candy, or brochures that guests can pick up in the Student Union on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) Students walk around with their MTSU drawstring bag and brochures in hand as they transition to different sections of the event in the Student Union on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) Blue bags were seen at all angles in the Student Union Saturday morning on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) MTSU student and Blue Elite member, Georgia Brown, paraded around the Student Union with a blue and white pom-pom in the Student Union on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) Showcase tables are topped with business cards, interest forms and pamphlets in the Student Union on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu) The Student Union lobby is lined on each side with many showcase tables on Wednesday, February 22, 2019. (MTSU Sidelines / Ryann Kieu)

