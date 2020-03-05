First coronavirus case in Tennessee confirmed

Illustration by Savannah Meade

The first case of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, has been confirmed in Tennessee by Governor Bill Lee at a press conference Thursday morning.

Officials stated that the patient is a 44 year-old male from Williamson County who recently returned from a trip to Boston.

The man has been self-quarantined at his home.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the patient has only mild symptoms and quickly sought care.

“As confirmed cases surface in other parts of the world, we in Tennessee prepared early,” Lee said.

“We continue to remain confident in our ability and in the measures that we’re taking to prevent the spread of this infection now that it is in our state.”

In addition to Tennessee, there are now cases of coronavirus in multiple other states across the country.

This is a developing story.

For more information on coronavirus, read the Center for Disease Control’s website.

To contact Editor-in-Chief Angele Latham, email editor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News