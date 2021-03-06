Vaccination on MTSU Campus

Story by Kristi Jones / Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University now has two places where the community, staff and students can receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Individuals can go to the Cason-Kennedy nursing building and the Rec Center Lobby.

According to MTSU, Rutherford County Residents who meet the current state requirements for immunizations can schedule an appointment for Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eligibility screenings and protocols will follow the health department’s requirements.

Starting Monday, individuals in phase 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and those over 65 will be available to receive the vaccine.

Beginning on March 3, MTSU Health Services will also be a vaccination spot on campus for faculty, staff, students and retirees. Vaccinations will take place each weekday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information, visit Rutherford County Health Department’s website for COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations. Eligible individuals can request an appointment by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 615-898-7997 between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

If you meet the current phase criteria, you can make appointments at the Rec Center. Visit Tennessee State Department of Health’s website for more statewide information.

To contact News Editor Toriana Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News