Middle Tennessee Psychologist Imprisoned for Fraud

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) holds the gavel during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Story by Kristi Jones / Contributing Writer

Donald McCoy, a 54-year-old Murfreesboro psychologist, was sentenced to almost four years in prison for fraud. McCoy was charged in December of 2018, pleaded guilty in January of 2020 and received his sentence in February of 2021.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson ordered McCoy to pay over 1.2 million dollars in restitution after charging TennCare up to 72 hours a day for his services.

From January of 2014 to December of 2018, McCoy received more than 2.16 million from TennCare based on the claims that he worked more than physically possible.

McCoy was a licensed psychologist and authorized TennCare provider who provided “individual psychotherapy and family psychotherapy service” in the care of the Department of Children’s Services.

An investigation was conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation due to the high hours recorded.

According to the investigation, “McCoy billed for services purportedly rendered on more than 200 weekends and major holidays, including New Year’s Day, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Christmas, among others”. McCoy even billed for sessions that never occurred.

To contact News Editor Toriana Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News