Photos: Nashville R&B artist Bren Joy performs at MTSU’s 2021 Spring Concert

Nashville R&B artist Bren Joy performs at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

Photos and story by John Lane

On Wednesday, April 28th, Nashville R&B artist Bren Joy performed at Middle Tennessee State University’s annual Spring Concert, alongside emcee and comedian Dusty Slay and Atlanta R&B artist Jevonté.

Bren Joy is a Nashville native with a unique sound blending R&B, soul, jazz and pop, and the voice of an angel.

MTSU’s Spring Concert is an annual tradition that has consistently attracted big names, with recent artists including indie rock band Young the Giant and rapper Lil Yachty. This year it was held in the Student Union Ballroom, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7 p.m.

The event strictly adhered to social distancing guidelines with mask requirements, limited seating and all existing seats placed six feet apart. The crowd may have been seated, but that didn’t stop it from moving.

Atlanta R&B artist Jevonté opens for Bren Joy at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

Atlanta R&B artist Jevonté opens for Bren Joy at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

Emcee and comedian Dusty Slay opens for Bren Joy at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

The audience adheres to social distancing guidelines at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

Nashville R&B artist Bren Joy performs at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

Nashville R&B artist Bren Joy performs at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

Nashville R&B artist Bren Joy performs at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

Nashville R&B artist Bren Joy performs at MTSU on April 28th, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (John Lane / MTSU Sidelines)

To contact Lifestyles Editor Ashley Barrientos, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_Life