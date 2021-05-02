New Music Friday — April 30

Story by Peyton Tranas / Contributing Writer

Every Friday of the week is deemed the official music release date by artists. Tuesday was originally the day to release new music until Beyoncé shocked the world with the surprise Friday release of her self-titled album in 2013.

The week of April 30th brought up ample releases from a variety of artists. Here are a few highlights from this week:

1. “Your Power – Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish surprised the world on Tuesday when she announced that her second studio album, “Happier Than Ever,” would be dropping this July. With the album announcement, Eilish announced that her new single “Your Power” would be coming out this week. The song itself has a more angelic feel than the content on her first album, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” The lyrics, however, have a much darker, more serious tone. Eilish sings about an abuse of power, namely her ex-relationship with Brandon Adams, 22, while Eilish was only 16. Eilish continues to prove she is a force to be reckoned with and further solidifies her permanent place in the music industry.

2. “Dream House” – COIN

Over the past few months, COIN has been releasing EP’s to make up a new album, “Rainbow Mixtape.” The first two EP’s released were respectively titled “Green Blue” and “Indigo Violet.” On Friday, April 30th, they released their “Rainbow Mixtape.” The song “Dream House” has more of the classic indie-pop sound that they are known for, featuring a psychedelic sound and whistles used as instrumentation.

3. “Don’t Freak” – The Aces

After releasing their second studio album, “Under My Influence,” during quarantine, The Aces are back with a new single. The track, “Don’t Freak,” is assumed to be the first taste of their third studio album, but screams the energy and sound of their first album, “When My Heart Felt Volcanic.” Their first album was extremely well-liked by fans, so their new track has a similar sound is sure to be a fan pleaser.

4. “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – WILLOW ft. Travis Barker

After gaining musical fame at only ten years old with “Whip My Hair,” Willow Smith (WILLOW) has shown she is not just a child star with her artistic growth throughout the years, nor just a young woman with famous parents (Will and Jada Pinkett Smith). Her debut album, “ARDIPITHECUS” (2015), introduced us to more of an alternative/R&B sound. However, her new track shows that WILLOW has the power to be a full-blown rock star. With a pure rock sound and more mature lyrics, WILLOW is ready to become a star on her own accord.

5. “Hush” – The Marías

The Marías have released their first single of the year “Hush.” The single is the first taste of their debut album, “Cinema.” The band has previously released two EP’s in 2017 and 2018, but fans have yet to receive a full album from the indie pop/rock band. The band’s unique style of mixing both English and Spanish songs on their respective EP’s, giving a sound that is pleasing for everyone.

