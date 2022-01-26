HackMT to Return In Person

MTSU computer science Chair Medha Sarkar, left, and then-graduate student Steven Sheffey enjoy competing in one of the Infinity team’s games they created during the 36-hour HackMT in the Science Building’s first-floor atrium in January 2020. MTSU team member and current student Myles Chisholm, right, assists. More than a dozen teams will compete in this year’s event, which will be held Jan. 28-30 at MTSU. (MTSU file photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

The seventh annual HackMt event will have several teams attempting to create new apps, gadgets and web platforms for 36 continuous hours from Jan. 28 to Jan 30.

Dr. Joshua “Josh” Phillips, assistant professor, Department of Computer Science.

From 5 p.m. Friday until noon on Sunday, Middle Tennessee State University’s project expo will take place in the Science Building, opening its doors to the public at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

“The interaction between industry partners and MTSU students as well as other university students during HackMT offers business and industry the opportunity to observe the knowledge and skillsets of the students,” said Joshua Phillips, associate professor and event director according to MTSU.

Judges will select three winning teams, which will be announced on Sunday during the grand finale.

First-place winners of HackMT’s 2021 virtual event were Jacob Cuomo and Emily Nguyen, who created a family chore-tracker app. They received a $2,500 scholarship as well.

One of the teams in the fifth annual HackMT at MTSU collaborates to apply the finishing touches to its project just before the judged science fair portion of the event in January 2020 in the Science Building’s second-floor atrium. College students gather in person Jan. 28-30 to form teams in the seventh annual hack-a-thon competition. (MTSU file photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)

