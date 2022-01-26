HackMT to Return In Person

The seventh annual HackMt event will have several teams attempting to create new apps, gadgets and web platforms for 36 continuous hours from Jan. 28 to Jan 30.
From 5 p.m. Friday until noon on Sunday, Middle Tennessee State University’s project expo will take place in the Science Building, opening its doors to the public at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
“The interaction between industry partners and MTSU students as well as other university students during HackMT offers business and industry the opportunity to observe the knowledge and skillsets of the students,” said Joshua Phillips, associate professor and event director according to MTSU.
Judges will select three winning teams, which will be announced on Sunday during the grand finale.
First-place winners of HackMT’s 2021 virtual event were Jacob Cuomo and Emily Nguyen, who created a family chore-tracker app. They received a $2,500 scholarship as well.
