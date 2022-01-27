MTSU MEETS MARSHALL

Donovan Sims drives to the basket in a match up with Marshall.

Story by Jacob Fovoroso / Contributing Writer

Coming into Thursday night’s contest, the Blue Raiders are riding a three-game win streak – all of which were decided by double-digits in the Murphy Center. While remaining undefeated on their home court, the Blue Raiders have not fared as well on the road with a road record of (1-6).

The Blue Raiders currently sit at (12-6, 3-2 C-USA), after defeating the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at home 74-60.

MTSU has been a threat in the paint all season, averaging over 11 rebounds on the offensive glass and four-and-a-half blocks defensively.

A player to look out for is Marshall’s senior guard Taevion Kinsey, who has been ball dominant this season averaging nearly 21 points per game on 42.6% shooting. Another player to pay attention to is Obinna Anochili-Killen, a defensive anchor for the team. He leads the team in rebounds, (6.4) and blocks (3.8). He’s also the second leading scorer for the 7-12 Herd with 12.6 points per game.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Cam Henderson Center!