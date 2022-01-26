Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Murfreesboro Crash

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on S. Church St. Wednesday evening has now been pronounced dead.

Southbound lanes of S. Church Street at Warrior Drive were closed to traffic due to a fatal crash. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Luis Machiel, 57, of Murfreesboro, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Reports indicate that Machiel was walking in the left turn lane when he was hit.

“A Ford F150 was traveling north on S. Church, and as the driver moved into the left turn lane, he struck Machiel,” stated the police.

Machiel then landed in the southbound center lane of traffic due to the impact. As a result, a second vehicle could not slow down quickly enough and ran over Machiel. A third car ran over the pedestrian as they were switching lanes because traffic began to slow down.

Machiel’s injuries were treated by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department paramedics and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel. However, they were too severe, and he died on the scene.

We are working to learn more. This story will be updated.

Photo provided by MPD.

