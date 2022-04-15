Student Government Election Results Announced

Story by Matthew Giffin / Contributing Writer

For the fall semester, Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Body President-Elect is Executive Vice-President Jada Powell, who took 64 percent of the student vote, 444 in total. Sen. Cameron Paschal won Vice President with 68 percent of the vote, 475 in total.

The current Student Body President, Winton Cooper, will graduate after this semester and did not seek reelection.

Sen. Ashton Beatty and Philanthropic Coordinator Antonio Dodson also campaigned for president, garnering around 27 percent and 9 percent of student votes.

Sen. Logan Mcvey also campaigned in the race for Vice President, catching 32 percent of the vote.

Speaker Pro Tempore Trinity Henderson, Freshman Councilor Haley Hill, Freshman Councilor Bayleigh Elliot and Kera Reynolds took the four senate seats representing the College of Liberal Arts.

Brandon Archilla and Freshman Council Secretary Katelynn Pricer also ran to represent the College of Liberal Arts, but each only achieved about 12 percent of the vote.

Freshman Councilor Autumn Gray, Freshman Council President Michai Mosby, Sen. Darius Robinson and Freshman Councilor Jasper Sanders won the four seats delegated to the College of Media and Entertainment.

Sen. Alexander Laudeman and Vice President of Marketing Andrew Pauly only garnered 9 percent and 8 percent of the student vote.

Candidates for the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, College of Business, College of Education and Senator At Large all ran unopposed and left empty seats for students to apply for now that elections are over.

Sarah Kamar and Sen. Emaa Elrayah will represent the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.

Sen. Jordan Hunter, Freshman Councilor Riley Jacoby and Freshman Councilor Casey Epting will represent the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

Freshman Councilor Carissa Edgecombe, Sen. Mia Mckinney and Student Council Vice-President Madison May will represent the College of Business.

Furthermore, only Sen. Grayce Sanders will represent the College of Education.

The Student Body President, Executive Vice-President and Senator positions each have year-long terms.

Voting opened Monday and lasted through Thursday. Election results are posted outside the Student Involvement and Leadership office on the third floor of the Student Union.

Photo by Toriana Williams / News Editor

To contact News Editor Toriana Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News