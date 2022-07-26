SGA Positions Available in Fall 2022

The Offices of the Student Government Association on the third floor of the Student Union. Photo by Dylan Aycock

Story by Savannah Williams | Contributing Writer

Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association will have a variety of positions open in the fall semester for students at any level.

SGA Communications Director Zoe Spikner, 20, is excited to welcome new recruits.

“The Student Government Association is one of the greatest resources to students, traditional and non-traditional, at MTSU,” Spikner said. “The SGA serves as the official liaison between the student body and the administration. Senators work together to understand the concerns of students and put action in place to find a great solution.”

The Student Government Association introduces students to like-minded people and enables them to make future career connections. “Being a member of SGA allows you to meet many students on campus, get involved, plan and attend many events we host, and make changes for the betterment of our campus,” Spikner said.

MTSU’s SGA has opportunities for new and experienced students alike. “There are many ways to get involved with the Student Government,” Spikner said. “First-year students can join the Freshman Council. If you are a sophomore, junior, or senior, you can apply to be an appointed senator for this year’s Congress or run for a position during the Spring elections.”

There are multiple committees students can join. “You can get involved in Executive Committees without officially being a senator; this includes the Marketing Committee, Event Committee, Homecoming Committee, Election Commission, and Student Judicial Board,” Spikner said.

Students can apply to join the SGA online with myMt, a website where MTSU students can find information about campus events and organizations.

“We meet every week for our Senate meetings on Thursday at 4:30 PM in the Parliamentary Room,” Spikner said. “We also participate in philanthropic events throughout the semester to engage with students and hear their concerns.”

