Crash the Commons: fraternities and sororities host carnival event for MTSU students

Students celebrate the start of the new semester at Crash the Commons. Photo by Bill Lickman

Story by Alyssa Williams | Contributing Writer

Photos by Alyssa Williams and Bill Lickman

On Thursday, the sororities and fraternities of Middle Tennessee State University hosted an event called Crash the Commons.

Students climb the rock wall at Crash the Commons. Photo by Bill Lickman

There are two main parts to this event. On one side, the event provided any student with a chance to have fun and get a slice of pizza.

The activities ranged from rock climbing, bull riding, fair rides, basketball shooting and accurately throwing footballs into holes. The event provided students with free food and t-shirts and gift cards were handed out at the end of the night.

On the other side of the Student Union commons, the fraternities and sororities are paired into color coded groups where they team up and compete in a variety of activities.

Maddie Vernon and Autumn Hubbard show their Alpha Omicron Pi pride at Crash the Commons. Photo by Alyssa Williams

Every group played to win in challenges that ranged from relay races, ninja, Simon Says, inflatable slide races and TikTok dance battles. These challenges lasted for about an hour, and anyone could watch those in Greek life compete. Cheers echoed around the campus as the sororities and fraternities cheered on their teammates.

MTSU junior Will Armstrong is an active member of Sigma Pi that was a part of the purple team this year. When asked about the event, he said, “I think it’s great that we can all come out after two years of COVID and have fun and meet new people.”

The blue team and the purple team participate in the event festivities. Photo by Bill Lickman

This event is very important for partnerships between sororities and fraternities. The fraternities and sororities in these groups are often paired to work together for homecoming. This is the formal event where they work hand in hand, so Crash the Commons allows for them to form connections between the pairs. However, this event is not only for the sorority and fraternity members that host it.

Maggie Warren, a senior from Chi Omega, said, “I really love events like these. I’m a very social person, so being able to see everybody — especially when it’s a school event — is really nice because you get to interact with everybody and not just Greek life.”

Dolly the dog displayed her MTSU pride at Crash the Commons. Photo by Alyssa Williams

Events like Crash the Commons are really what tie fraternities and sororities to each other. It allows for the groups to bond and it supplies them with structure that they use to succeed in the future.

“I have great friends, great resources, and I feel like I really got involved in college, more so than I would if I wasn’t in a sorority,” said Autumn Hubbard, a senior in Alpha Omicron Pi. “I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more opportunities and made really great friends and sisters for life.”

