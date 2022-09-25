Rocked Like a Hurricane

Story by Calvin White/ Sports Editor

MTSU put points up in bunches en route to their first win over a ranked opponent in program history. The Blue Raiders upset the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes on the road 45-31 in a wire to wire victory and move MTSU’s all-time record against the Hurricanes to 3-0.

MTSU turned the Hurricanes over on their first two offensive drives, capped off with a pick-6 from defensive lineman Zaylin Wood to take 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 24-10 lead at halftime.

Blue Raider quarterback Chase Cunningham set a new career high in passing yards with 408 to produce just the eighth 400 yard passing game in program history. Cunningham connected on touchdown throws of 69, 71, and 98 yards.

“It’s always fun to do things that no one thinks you can do,” said MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill. “We came down here as 26 point underdogs and kicking their butt like we did, because it was a butt kicking, there was no fluke to this. We were the tougher team.”

Wide receiver DJ England- Chisholm tallied a career high 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns. England-Chisholm caught a 71 yard touchdown pass from Cunningham in the first quarter followed by a 98 yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The 98 yard touchdown reception matched the longest in school history.

“We set the tone early on defense,” said Stockstill. “I’m really proud of our team. We never flinched. That’s what I’m proud of, we knocked these suckers off.”

MTSU returns home to Floyd Stadium to take on UTSA in the annual Blackout Game on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the CBS Sports Network and the Blue Raider Radio Network.