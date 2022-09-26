What You Need to Know About Homecoming Elections

Story by Kayla Walker | Contributing Writer

Voting for Homecoming king and queen elections opens today at Middle Tennessee State University. 15 candidates are running this election, nine for queen and six for king.

“I am most excited to see who all will make it onto Homecoming Court,” Student Government Association Election Commissioner Robert Carey said. “More importantly, who becomes the 2022 Homecoming king and queen. The candidates have been working very hard to put on great campaigns and I’m super excited to see the results of it.”

“We’ve seen videos, giveaways, social media trends and overall a lot of student engagement during this campaign season,” Carey said. “I am excited for what more will come. Students can stay up to date with candidates by following the candidates’ respective social media.”

Candidates will be in the Student Union atrium from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Carey said.

Voting opens Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Students can vote on myMT or at one of the voting stations on campus. On Monday, students can vote at the Student Union from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, a voting station will be at Walker Library from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and on Wednesday one will be stationed at the KUC from 10am-12:30pm.

The last day to vote is Thursday, Sept. 29, and voting closes on myMT at 11:45 p.m. Election results will be posted Sept. 30 by noon outside of Room 330 in the Student Union.

Any information that students need about the election can be found on the SGA website, Carey said.

Here are the Homecoming king candidates and their social media pages:

— Gabriel Baker, gabrielbaker20

— Myron Braden Jr., myronterrell

— Jacob Callahan, Jakobcallahan123

— Nate Talley, natethegr8_t

— Melvyn Thomas-Crawford

— Carson Wright, car.wright

Here are the Homecoming queen candidates and their social media pages:

— Jordyn Ewing-Roush, pretty.auraa_

— Kennedy Hampton, kenhamp

— Summer Lester, summerlesterr

— Amy Purdes, a.catherine.p

— Serlita Rangel, blexicanbeauty__

— Emma Richardson, emmalarichardson

— Abigail Smith, abbserin

— Jada Stewart, yabeenafan

— Joelie Young, joelie.young

