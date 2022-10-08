Banton, Rhoda have Record Night as MTSU Falls to UTSA

Story by Lucas Larkin/ Contributing Writer

Senior Marley Banton came into Friday night’s match tied for the record of career service aces at 105.

Despite the Blue Raiders losing in four sets to the UTSA Roadrunners, Banton managed to set the record at 107.

Banton also had 20 digs on the night, marking her fifth match of the season with 20 or more digs.

Another standout from the match was freshman phenom Adri Rhoda. Rhoda led the team with 13 points and four service aces.

Her four aces tied the record for single season service aces with 44 in total on the season.

The freshman along with senior Kaylee Oscarson led the Blue Raiders in kills with nine a piece, while senior Kayla Henley also had eight.

The Blue Raiders could not overcome UTSA’s tough defense in three of four sets. UTSA out blocked the Blue Raiders with a total of nine team blocks to the Blue Raiders three.

UTSA took the first set 25-23 but the second set was dominated by the Blue Raiders 25-14 and in the third set the momentum flipped and UTSA took the match 25-12.

Next week the Blue Raiders travel to Boca Raton, FL to take on the Owls of FAU. Game time is 6:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 14.