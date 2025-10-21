Bright spot: Caroline Macander starring for MTSU Volleyball in breakout senior season

After the final walk-through before the start of Middle Tennessee’s volleyball season opener in Indiana, first-year head coach Alexa Keckler pulled senior Caroline Macander aside in the visitors’ locker room and shared the news that she had long waited to hear: she had earned the starting setter spot for the Blue Raiders.

It’s been about 50 days since Macander became a starter, and she has done nothing but proven why.

In Middle Tennessee’s opening match against Purdue Fort Wayne, Macander’s offensive and defensive efforts helped secure the Blue Raiders first win of the season; during the outing, the senior setter recorded her first double-double of her career with 35 assists and 25 digs.

Macander closed opening weekend with a team high 99 assists and 46 digs, earning her college volleyball player of the week by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. Keckler thought the honor was well deserved for the senior.

“Just from the flooring and delivering the ball, she did a great job,’’ Keckler said. “She played all out and was super passionate. And I think those attributes really helped make her pretty special on the court.’’

As the season progressed, Macander’s impact on the team has surged. With the season now more than halfway over, she leads the Blue Raiders in assists with 666 and is second in digs with 256 only behind libero Ismil Yilmaz, who recently hit the 1,000 career digs mark.

Macander also ranks in the top five in Conference USA in assists and top 10 in digs.

While the senior always believed she could play at the level she’s playing at now, it didn’t start out that way. When Macander first came to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 2022 as a freshman, she struggled with trusting herself.

“When I got to college I really struggled with confidence,” Macander said. “You get here and everyone’s at the same level, and you’re no longer the star in the tiny sea anymore. “

Despite tireless work before and after practices, Macander appeared in only 11 matches throughout her first three seasons. Now in her senior year, she’s starting and attributes the sole difference to a change in mindset.

“This year, I told myself to stop worrying and just do it,” Macander said. “Once I started letting go, success came to me.”

During her three seasons of limited action, Macander looked back to her experiences from high school volleyball for inspiration.

Before coming to Middle Tennessee in 2022, the Chicago native had been part of the Mother McAuley High School Mighty Macs volleyball program, one of the premier volleyball programs in the country.

A program boasting 17 state championships and in 2024 became recognized by the Illinois High School Association as the number one volleyball program in the state of Illinois of the past 50 years.

“They taught me to work hard,” Macander said. “Back there, I always got extra reps. When I came here, I was working just as hard. I just wanted to bring those same leadership skills with me.”

Whenever Macander doubted herself, she would look back at her high school highlights to remind herself of the confident, talented player she was.

“It was really important to me, when I wasn’t getting that playing time, to remember the player I was in high school,” Macander said. “For me, it was like, you were confident — so why not do it at this level? The only thing that’s different is who you’re playing with and who you’re playing against.”

Throughout her four years as a member of the Mighty Macs program, Macander proved to be a dominant force on the court. She started three years on the varsity team and finished with 1,375 assists, 391 digs, 92 blocks, 72 kills and 52 aces.

She was also named to the Metea Valley Invite All Tournament team, Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All State First team and the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference All Conference during her time there.

Ever since she first stepped on the court as a youth to the collegiate level, Macander’s family has been one of her biggest sources of inspiration.

“My family has come every single weekend ever since my freshman year, “Macander said. “Whether or not I was on the court, they were here supporting me, and it has meant the world to me.”

Macander’s family has also taught her to play for something greater than herself. During her senior year during the state playoffs, Macander uncle unfortunately lost his battle with cancer. After his passing, her mindset changed.

“After his passing, my mentality became playing for him,” Macander said. “He was a big sports guy and he loved cheering me on. It became that I’m playing for something bigger than me, and I know I’m making him proud.”

Macander’s grandfather is currently battling cancer after being diagnosed earlier this year. Fortunately, he was able to come see her play for the first time.

Now starting for the Blue Raiders, Macander feels that she’s finally able to show her family her appreciation for their constant support.

“Finally being able to be on the court and show them, ‘Thank you for being here for me all these years — putting on a show for them is kind of what it feels like,” Macander said. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity, and now I’m going to do it for you guys.”

In her final year as a Blue Raider, Macander realizes that her college volleyball journey is nearing its end. Despite only starting for one season for the Blue Raiders, Macander contends that she wouldn’t change her journey for anything.

“This last year has really meant everything to me, not just the playing aspect of it but the people here,” Macander said. “I love being around the coaching staff and the girls, and I wouldn’t change anything.’’

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.