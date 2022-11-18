A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

Story by Jenene Grover | Contributing Writer

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed.

Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new set of house districts.

Republican State Rep. Dawn White won Senate District 13 — which encompasses Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville — against Democratic candidate Kelly Northcutt.

Officials added a fifth state house district — District 13, which eats into former parts of Districts 34 and 49 — to Rutherford County for this midterm election. With the new district, Rutherford County is now represented in the state house by five Republicans.

Republican Robert Stevens defeated Jeff Crum to represent parts of Eagleville and La Vergne in the new district.

Incumbent State Rep. Tim Rudd defended his seat against Laura Bohling for District 34, which covers parts of Murfreesboro and Rockvale. State Rep. Charlie Baum also retained his District 37 seat, despite a challenge from fellow Middle Tennessee State Univeristy professor Bill Levine.

State Rep. Bryan Terry kept his seat from opponent Matt Ferry to represent District 48, and incumbent State Rep. Mike Sparks, who is currently enrolled at MTSU, held onto his District 49 seat from Morgan Woodberry.

Only U.S. House District 5 did not have an incumbent candidate win in the state. Republican Andy Ogles defeated Heidi Campbell after previous Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper announced he would not run for reelection. Only Tennessee’s U.S. House District 9 — Memphis — remains Democrat.

Representing District 4 in the United States House, Republican incumbent Rep. Scott DeJarlais won his race against Wayne Steele on Nov. 8.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee was reelected to serve another four years, defeating Dr. Jason Martin by a large margin.

In addition to the favored candidates winning their respective races, all foureach of the proposed Tennessee Constitutional amendments passed, including one that eliminates a legal exception for slavery and involuntary servitude.

To contact News Editor Matthew Giffin and Assistant News Editor Kailee Shores, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.