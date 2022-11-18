Women in Film at MTSU

Story and Photos by Georgia Smith | Contributing Writer

Men dominate around 75% of behind-the-scenes video and film careers. The number of female hires slowly inch upwards, but still lacks proof of equal representation. After years of talk and no action, women push for a more equalized industry on a national level, including here at Middle Tennessee State University.

The Women in Film (WIF) organization on campus sets out to make change to the standard male preeminence in their area of study. This group of ambitious students meet once a week in Bragg to discuss topics of diversity and inclusion in the field and work together to make a difference in their future occupation.

“Women in film is an organization dedicated to uplifting minority voices, especially that of women in the film industry,” said President of the MTSU chapter Mak Johnson.

Founded in 1973, WIF established a program that helps females interested in film gain a voice and take action to stop discrimination in gender hiring. Their goals embody feminine power and aims “to achieve parity and transform culture.”

Women are not the only ones speaking out about the injustices of the field; Men recognize these problems as well and are making the impact of the movement even stronger. WIF on campus provides an environment for all students to join together to express themselves no matter what race, gender, religion, etc.

“Our chapter is directly called women and minorities in film. Just because you don’t fit a certain gender stereotype, you’re still welcome at WIF,” said Vice President Gracie Sizemore. “We really focus on uplifting voices in film that are often overlooked.”

“I feel like organizations like Women in Film are really important and helps recognize, like… hey, there’s half of the population here that do not seem to be getting as much representation,” said member Max Fisk. “I’m all about equal representation.”

At their meetings, members collaborate on ideas, work on projects, network with people, talk about issues and develop lasting friendships. It furnishes an outlet for future film professionals to communicate ideas and concerns.

“It provides a lot of people the opportunity to meet other people that they can make films with, write films with and even enjoy watching films with,” said Johnson. “I’ve created friendships and partnerships from this organization.”

Overall, WIF supports groups of women and minority individuals that want to overcome unfair work scenarios and pave a path for an equalized industry. Working as a team toward a common goal makes for powerful outcomes. Change is happening and it is happening right here at MTSU.

