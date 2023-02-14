MTSU Baseball 2023-24 Season Preview

Just last year, Middle Tennessee Baseball had its first winning season since 2015. Now they are looking to turn the corner. New head coach Jerry Meyers looks to hit the ground running to build MTSU into the best program in Conference USA. After graduating eight seniors last year, some might think a team would fall off a cliff, however, that would be anything but the truth. The Blue Raiders return six of its offensive starters and a host of pitchers from last year’s squad. Coach Meyers wants to field a confident and strategic team this spring.

“Whether it be fielding, how the guys approach the plate, or how we gameplan the pitchers, I want my guys to play hard and practice hard, so they breed confidence when they play.” Myers said.

A great work ethic along with leadership can go a long way with a ball club. Meyers wants to instill a standard to push players to communicate, go to class, and hold each other accountable. MTSU returns several key starters from last year, nevertheless, there’s always someone to have a breakout campaign.

Coach Meyer points to JT Mabry, Jackson Galloway, Jaden Hamm, and Eriq Swan as they have already accomplished some success, but think they can take it to the next level. MTSU has a plethora of guys who are underclassmen, including 17 freshmen that are eager to step on the field. Meyers wants to get experience for guys if they can, but ultimately wants to win games. Coach has a good feeling about this freshman class saying,

This squad returns four infielders which excites Meyers. Along with that, a big problem last season was the lack of depth on the mound. This year the Blue Raiders have veteran pitchers to start, but also some young guys that can eat up innings if need be. “Last year we wouldn’t be able to make the switch when we wanted to or would have to rely on the bullpen early, which changed the complexion of the games for us.” To bridge off that, Meyers says the key to the team will be the young pitchers. He wants them to come in if ready to contribute and help the team whether that be to eat innings or to get other pitchers out of a jam.

“We’re experienced in the infield which makes it easier on our pitchers. Sometimes you won’t hit or pitch well, but the defense can help us tremendously.” Myers said.

Projected Starting Lineup

Catcher- Briggs Rutter (Junior)

Rutter looks to build on to his strong season last year, which included a nine-game hitting streak to finish off the 2022 campaign. Briggs also brings needed experience behind the plate.

First Base- Jacob Williams (Junior)

Williams doesn’t have much sample size but has had success in the past, starting eight games last season and appearing in 25.

Second Base- JT Mabry (Senior)

Mabry is a returning second team All-Conference USA player who will be one of the key players and leaders for the Blue Raiders.

Shortstop- Brett Coker (Senior)

Coker will most likely fill in from the departure of senior Fausto Lopez. The star slugger can also play third base and had his best season last year when he led the team in RBIs.

Third Base- Gabe Jennings (Junior)

Jennings has yet to see much playing time with just 14 starts but has the potential to be a contributor for the Raiders.

Left Field- Jared Vetetoe (Sophomore)

Vetetoe, like Jacob Williams, has a small sample size but produced at a high level when he did play. Look for him to break out onto the scene this year.

Center Field- Luke Vinson (Junior)

Vinson had a strong season last year at the plate, setting six career highs for himself. Along with that, played great defense with only two errors the whole season.

Right Field- Eston Snider (Sophomore)

Snider showed out last year, batting .305 and giving MTSU the speed it needed with 11 stolen bases. He also played great defense, having no errors throughout the year.

Ace- Jaden Hamm (Junior)

Hamm had a career year with the most wins and lowest ERA of a starting pitcher last season. Watch for him to take the next step.

Other Notable Names

There are plenty of other pitchers ready to step on the bump this year including, James Sells, Justin Goldstein, Jalen Wirtz, Avery Gunn, and Jacob Wright. These pitchers all have experience on the mound and are prepared to win MTSU games.

Schedule Outlook

MTSU opens the spring with VCU on Feb. 17th in the “Baseball at The Beach” tournament. It will also face Coastal Carolina and Fairfield there. The Blue Raiders come home on Feb. 21st against Southeast Missouri State. This opens a 13-game home stretch against Tennessee Tech, Evansville, Toledo, Belmont, and St. Bonaventure.

After that, Meyers’ squad plays nearly all conference games but will be challenged when it hits the road to play Alabama on Mar. 28th, and SEC juggernaut No. 6 Vanderbilt on May 16th.

Season Outlook

MTSU was pummeled in the Conference USA tournament last year but is hungry to get over the hump and win its 24th conference title. Last year’s squad featured the first winning season in seven years and returned several key players to make a run at an even better year.

With proven sluggers like Brett Coker and JT Mabry as well as a deep pitching rotation, this team should be in the race to break the 12-year streak and bring home another conference title to Murfreesboro.

