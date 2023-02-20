SGA Recap, Feb. 9

On Thursday, Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association held its third committee meeting of 2023, with Student Union Director Justin Reed speaking at the meeting. Reed began the meeting talking about what the Student Union does and what changes are to come. Reed spoke at length about changes in upkeep, the new start of a fee system for any clubs or organizations to use certain rooms in the Student Union. This includes the parliamentary room, which requires a technician to be present during any time, except for whenever SGA uses the room.

After Reed left, President Jada Powell called the meeting to order. The first order of business was to discuss the Right Choice Committee, an unofficial legislative committee that was disbanded last week due to the unethical and unknown nature of it. President Powell stated that “It wasn’t unethical, it wasn’t with ill intent.”

There were three people a part of the committee, Sen. Cara Spann, President Jada Powell and Sen. Logan Mcvey, with most senators not knowing about the existence of this committee until this meeting. Whenever asked about the committee, the three former members expressed their dismay to the committee being disbanded. Sen. Logan Mcvey said, “I fundamentally believe that I write legislation for the students, that includes the executive board.” Sen. Madison May spoke on this matter, saying that “ the dealing of this committee today was unprofessional and unethical as a whole”. After addressing this, new and old business were discussed, with an old bill (H-2-23-S) being passed, with its goal to create a plaque to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Student Union.

After old business was discussed, SGA Bill 1-23-S was discussed and passed again, with this bill being passed again due to the Student Constitution being rewritten. Alex Laudeman noted his opposition to this bill, seeing it as a logistical issue for how voting will be conducted in the future for new senators.

