“RENT” In The ‘Boro: Center for the Arts’ Latest Production

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical “Rent” written by Jonathan Larson has been rocking The Murfreesboro Center for the Arts for the past two weekends. Located on the square, the theater has been showing “Rent” from the weekends of Feb. 10 until Feb. 26.

The musical is a story about a group of artists struggling in Manhattan’s East Village who need to lean on one another during the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The main character Mark (played by Seth Rogers) is a struggling film maker who needs to write a script to save his apartment. His roomate Roger (played by understudy Tucker Young) is a struggling musician who just tested positive for HIV. Mimi (played by Samantha Privetera) is their downstairs neighbor, Roger’s love interest and an exotic dancer that, like Roger, is HIV positive. Mark’s ex-girlfriend, Maureen (played by Miya Nicole), who broke up with him to date her new stage manager Joanne (played by Destin Julianno) are just a couple more characters in this bunch that contribute to the intermingling stories presented in “Rent” as they sort out love and loss.

“”Rent” isn’t just about the HIV/AIDS epidemic, but it’s about acceptance, love and living for today,” Director Kero Boe said.

One of the many performances in the show that stood out was the scene of Roger and Mimi singing “Light My Candle”. What completed this scene was Mimi’s actress, Samantha Privetera’s voice.

The overall set design of the stage was very appealing. They had an upper level stand that looked like an abandoned alley with a pole on the left side and caution tape on the right. On the ground level of the stage there was a set up of Mark and Roger’s apartment, which changed after the first few scenes.

A notable stage set up was the scene of “La Vie Boheme”. It looked like a local cafe in which the actors and ensemble danced on the tables.

Director Keri Boe is grateful for the opportunity to put on “Rent” and work with the cast and crew. Boe is proud of her production, hoping that this is the one that puts her career on the map. Close to her heart, she recalls watching the play when it was still on broadway during her highschool years in the ’90s. Her commitment and love for the show was evident in every scene.

The show was very polished and well rehearsed. Judging by the audience, it was a fan favorite. The last showing will be this Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Center for the Arts offers student discounts on tickets, but it’s recomended to buy tickets beforehand to avoid any wait at the box office. More information and future productions can be found on their website.

Kaleigh Young is a Lifestyles Reporter.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.