Monday, February 27, 2023
Alpha Phi Alpha’s “Returns To The Throne” At MTSU

By Stephanie Hall

Middle Tennessee State University’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kappa Xi Chapter hosted its first Neophyte Presentation since 2017 in the James Union Building. The slogan for tonight’s event was “Return to the Throne.” Sunday’s crowd was full of students, families and other Greek Life brothers and sisters who came to support the fraternity’s newest members. It was also a night of celebration, as the crowd welcomed them back onto campus.

The brothers entering the stage. (Photo courtesy of Reggie Johnson)
The brothers unmasked themselves on the stage. (Photo courtesy of Reggie Johnson)
The brothers entering the stage and unmasking themselves. (Photo Courtesy of Reggie Johnson)
The brothers stepping on the stage (Photo Courtesy of Reggie Johnson)
The brothers recite information on the stage. (Photo courtesy of Reggie Johnson)
The brothers stepping, recited information, and prepared to exit the stage. (Photo courtesy of Reggie Johnson)
The brothers stepping, reciting information, and preparing to exit the stage. (Photo courtesy of Reggie Johnson)
The brothers stepping, reciting information, and preparing to exit the stage. (Photos courtesy of Reggie Johnson)

Reggie Johnson is a Lifestyles Reporter and Photographer for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

Stephanie Hall
Stephanie Hall

