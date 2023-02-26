Sunday, February 26, 2023
MTSU baseball breaks out the brooms in sweep of St. Bonaventure

By Calvin White

Middle Tennessee came from behind on Sunday afternoon to win 6-3 and sweep the Bonnies of St. Bonaventure. The Blue Raiders were led by right fielder Eston Snider who had three hits including a solo home run.

“I slowed everything down, I was able to get my barrel out there and not miss strikes,” Snider said. “I was in a bit of a slump but played well today, I couldn’t have done it without the support. Coaches continued to help me, and it led to this game, it really helps my confidence.” Snider said.

For the first time in this series, the Blue Raiders scored first. The first inning run came off an RBI by Jeremiah Boyd to plate Snider. St. Bonaventure rallied back by scoring three runs in the fourth and fifth. Snider continued to destroy the pitches he was seeing as he sent a ball way over the left field wall in the fifth.

The seventh inning proved to be the deciding factor as Snider ripped a two-run double to right field that was followed by a wild pitch that scored Luke Vinson just a moment later.

In the eighth, JT Mabry hit a screamer to the shortstop who couldn’t make the play as the ball rolled into the outfield and allowed Briggs Rutter to score.

Jake Cothran was able to shut down the ninth to help the Blue Raiders secure the victory and the four-game sweep. 

“With the tough weather we’ve had the last few days, we’ve had to put the tarp on five or six times,” MTSU head coach Jerry Myers said. “I’m really pleased by the way the team came back and didn’t give up. It shows the great character we have in the clubhouse.” 

The Blue Raiders will get back into action on Tuesday when they face the Belmont Bruins at 3 P.M. CT. 

