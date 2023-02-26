Sunday, February 26, 2023
Quali-tea Drinks in Murfreesboro: Siri Bubble Tea

By Stephanie Hall

Boba tea, also known as bubble tea, is a popular Taiwanese drink that many college students can be spotted enjoying. Middle Tennessee State University students can now go just down the street from campus for some bubble tea at Siri Bubble Tea

The shop is right down the road from campus. (Photo by Stephanie Hall).

The shop, owned by MTSU Alumni Phairod Hanisiriphaisane, opened Feb. 17.

Currently, they serve a variety of milk and fruit tea flavors, but are hoping to expand their menu in the future.  

“We are training staff. Once we get that done, we are going to have some food items,” Hanisiriphaisane said. He hinted at fried ice cream.

The owner had been looking for a place to open for a while and were pleased to find a location near campus. The store is a large space, with plenty of room for studying and meeting with others. 

Siri Bubble Tea serves a variety of fruit and milk teas. (Photo by Stephanie Hall).

While Siri Bubble Tea has only been open for a week, they are working hard to grow their small business.  

Siri Bubble Tea offers a 10% discount to all MTSU students, faculty and alumni.  

