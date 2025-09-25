The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Cotti Coffee brews a fresh start in Murfreesboro Tennessee

Cotti Coffee blends tea, espresso, and a study-friendly space just steps from MTSU.
Cole Terrnaova, Contributing WriterSeptember 25, 2025
Cooper Davis
Cotti Coffee Shop

Located just a five-minute walk off MTSU campus, the Chinese coffee chain, Cotti Coffee, stands proud in its first Tennessee location, providing students with fair-priced drinks, snacks and a place to study.

Originally from China, Cotti Coffee brings forward a more colorful caffeinated experience. One of the primary differentiators is the use of tea and espresso mixes. One beverage, the Pampas crema jasmine latte, mixes a jasmine tea with their espresso, creating a strong, textured flavor with flowery hints of green tea. One Customer, Vanessa Diaz Garcia, described her mango coconut frappe, being impressed by how good the drink was. 

“It’s really good, I won’t even lie,” Garcia explained, “it’s something different.”

Another aspect is the use of coconut milk, opposed to traditional dairy milk. This adds a sweeter experience, pairing down the bitter nature of the coffee without adding much artificial sweetening. The store’s manager, Justin Chen, spoke of the beverages they offer.

Cotti Coffee Shop drink (Cooper Davis)

“We have an orange americano, pampas blue; they’re very colorful drinks,” Chen said. “We use a lot of jasmine tea and oolong tea in our drinks as well.”

Outside of beverages, the location also offers a variety of classic snacks. They have more traditional items such as their croissant sandwich, grilled cheese and Portuguese egg bites, but also offer unique seasonal food, like their bing su. Bing su, described by Chen, is a kind of ice cream made out of flash-frozen milk, grated into a bowl. When dressed up with marshmallows and fresh fruit, it creates a sweet, fruity, snow-like dessert that melts in the mouth.

Cotti Coffee also put a lot of effort into making its shop a study destination. On top of their free wifi, they have multiple seating areas. Marble graphic counters sit on the walls as wooden stools with padded seats and backrests stand beneath them. Calm music, like lo-fi hip hop and jazz ballads, was lightly played from a speaker. 

“It’s a very welcoming place,” Garcia said, “I would feel comfortable doing my work here and chatting with my friends.”

In the welcoming environment, the staff is helpful and friendly. They were constantly offering suggestions to customers and answering any questions about the menu. Customer Angelique Ortiz explained her experience with Cotti Coffee’s customer service.

“I can definitely feel the hard work, dedication and love,” Ortiz said. “And it’s really easy to talk to them, too.”

With the coffee shop being so close to campus, the cost of the items was a concern. In order to keep prices down, Cotti Coffee only offers one size drink and prioritizes word-of-mouth advertising. Constant promotions and discounts can be found throughout the store as well.

“The price is reasonable for how much they put into it,” Ortiz said.

Lindsay Lyu and store manager Justin Chen at Cotti Coffee on Sept.24, 2025. (Cooper Davis)

While the shop has plenty to offer, its location has limited parking, lacking designated spaces despite surrounding businesses having their own. Walking from campus is an option, though part of the route is without a sidewalk. 

The Murfreesboro location is currently focusing on growing its customer base and testing the waters for more locations. In the future, Chen mentioned that Cotti Coffee would like to expand further into cities, focusing on younger, college-age populations. 

“We’re hoping to expand out into the Nashville area, Knoxville and Chattanooga,” Chen said.

 

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Sandy Knox press photo.
Hit songwriter Sandy Knox to visit MTSU for Lyrics Lounge Q&A event
MTSU wide receiver Nahzae Cox makes a move past a Marshall defender in a game at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 5 opponent
Officials gather outside the Student Union after a false active shooter situation on Sept. 16, 2025.
How a campus tradition turned into a false active shooter panic
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee addresses students about DEI on Sept. 22, 2025.
MTSU President faces student leaders following the removal of DEI policies
MTSU’s Colts connections: Charvarius Ward and Brent Stockstill thriving in NFL roles
MTSU’s Colts connections: Charvarius Ward and Brent Stockstill thriving in NFL roles
Carson Deans, Coby Castle, Daniel Rothwell, Holly Riley and Carter Ishmael on stage at the Roots Rendezvous Festival on Sept.19, 2025
Roots Rendezvous Festival kicks off with MTSU String Band
More in Features
Students skateboard outside of the John Bragg Mass Communication building on Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (MTSU Sidelines/Samantha Hearn)
Skateboard club builds community on campus at MTSU
Daniel Sunjata, Deniz Akdeniz, Judy Reyes and Javicia Leslie in "High Potential." (Image courtesy of ABC Entertainment)
Weekly distractions: 'High Potential,' Silksong and is Cardi B the drama?
Davvn performs on the Party in the Grove stage in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2025.
Davvn headlines MTSU's Homecoming Party in the Grove
A group picture of the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity after their step show performance.
History comes to life at the 2025 NPHC step show
A series of international flags at the 'Boro International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025.
‘We are the world’: MTSU hosts ‘Boro International Festival 2025
Middle Tennessee State University theatre alum Cal Mitchell, far left, is seen here performing as the Lion in the Tony Award-winning musical “The Wiz,” alongside castmates Dana Cimone, center, as Dorothy; D. Jerome as The Tinman, second from right; and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow, right, in the North American tour of the show. “The Wiz” stops in Nashville at TPAC Sept. 23-28, 2025. (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)
MTSU theatre alum joins national tour of "The Wiz" as the lion
More in Food
University officials and Demos' owners cut the ribbon at the restaurant's grand opening in the Student Union at MTSU on Aug. 25, 2025.
MTSU welcomes Demos’ to campus
At Wako Japanese Cuisine, where the all-you-can-eat lunch special attracts crowds of sushi lovers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 14, 2025.
On a 'roll' at Wako Japanese Cuisine
Nashville Chicken and Waffles is a new restaurant owned by MTSU alumni. (Photo by Stephanie Hall)
What to know about the new restaurants on campus
mizzou by holden carter
Mizzou Eats: Savor the flavors of Missouri at these must-try dining spots
Siri Bubble Tea has lots of seating for studying. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Hall).
Quali-tea drinks in Murfreesboro: Siri Bubble Tea
MTSU Japan Club Hosts Multicultural Potluck
MTSU Japan Club Hosts Multicultural Potluck
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Cotti Coffee brews a fresh start in Murfreesboro Tennessee