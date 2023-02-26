Sunday, February 26, 2023
SGA Recap, Feb. 23

By Kailee Shores

Story by Gus Wright

The Middle Tennessee State University Student Government Association meeting on February 23 was a short one, with no new legislation introduced. Two new senators were appointed, committees delivered short reports and Senators of the Week were announced.

Before the meeting was officially called to order, MTSU’S SGA held a plaque unveiling ceremony on February 23rd, commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the Student Union. The ceremony was brief but positive, with Student Unions head Justin Reed and Student Government President Jada Powell speaking at the event. 

Reed and Powell talked about the history behind the building, thanked everyone for coming out and wished the Student Union a happy 10th birthday. 

After the short celebration, the Student Council was brought to order for a brief meeting, with minimal new legislation and two special guests.

The first guest was Kayla Jenkins, a member of the MTSU chapter of the American Democracy Project, who talked about SGA’s assistance in getting people to vote on campus and the Tennessee Civic Summit set to happen on March 24.

Dan Norman, State President of SkillsUsa, also attended the meeting. Norman talked about how SkillsUsa is helping to get student senators involved in local partnerships, and mentioned how SGA helped in getting people to vote with Tre Hargett previously. After Mr. Norman thanked everyone for their time, the meeting was called into order.

The first order of business was Officer Reports where a game of would you rather was played during the first report. 

Alex Laudeman and Cara Spann were announced winners of Senator of the Week.

New business was discussed, including the induction of two new senators, Jeremiah Vince and Macey Franks, and Elena Dupree spoke briefly. The meeting was shortly concluded after no new bills were brought to the floor.

Gus Wright is the SGA Reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores and Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

