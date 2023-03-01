MTSU baseball falls behind early; loses to Belmont

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis

Story by Conner Smith

Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball dropped a close one Tuesday afternoon against the Belmont Bruins. They fell behind early and came back to tie it in the sixth, but ultimately fell 10-7.

Belmont scored two runs in the second inning before that was answered in the same inning. A Jackson Galloway single and elite baserunning by JT Mabry would even the score at two. Things would continue as through the next two innings, both teams would plate a run each.

Eston Snider stayed hot when he extended his on-base streak to nine with a single up the middle of the infield. The deciding factor was the five-run seventh by the Bruins. Jeremiah Boyd cut into that lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame.

“The biggest thing today was our scouting report, this guy misses at the top of the zone a lot,” Boyd said. “I found that in the eighth. I give most of the credit to Coach Nichols, he’s been able to unlock my hitting this offseason. I also spent a lot of time finding out what kind of hitter I am and started really focusing on my approach.”

MTSU answered the Bruins’ lone run in the ninth, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Blue Raiders dropped this game 10-7.

“A lot of mistakes were made today on both sides of the ball, we gave some guys free 90s, and we made some mistakes on the bases,” MTSU head coach Jerry Myers said. “We were sloppy today. The message to the team is we can’t get this back. We’re going to work the next few days and get the guys prepared for this weekend.”

MTSU starts a three-game series this Friday at 3:00 P.M. CT against the Toledo Rockets.

Conner Smith is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at cws4t@mtmail.mtsu.edu.