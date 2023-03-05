Sunday, March 5, 2023
SportsBasketball - Women's

Lady Raiders cap off regular season with overtime win over UTEP

By Calvin White

Date:

Share post:

Featured photo by Luke Larkin

Story by Calvin White

Murfreesboro, TN- No. 24 Middle Tennessee women’s basketball battled all afternoon on Saturday to cap off the regular season championship with a 72-68 overtime win over the UTEP Miners at the Murphy Center. 

MTSU (25-4, 18-2 C-USA) led by 15 in the third quarter until UTEP (19-10, 12-8 C-USA) took a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. A Jalynn Gregory layup and an old fashioned 3-point play from Courtney Blakely tied the game to force overtime. 

The Lady Raiders took the lead in overtime with 1:20 remaining after a made free throw from Gregory. UTEP missed five free throws in the extra period while Middle Tennessee made seven of its eight foul shots to secure the victory. 

“It was one of those games where you’ve just got to gut it out,” MTSU head coach Rick Insell said. “We didn’t play well, we didn’t shoot well, we didn’t shoot free throws well. I was surprised we missed as many free throws as we missed. But the kids just gutted it out. Courtney (Whitson), she’s got a big knot on her head, good gracious, it was just one of those type of games where you’ve just got to hang in there and hope good things happen.  

Kseniya Malashka tied for the team lead with 17 points off the bench on senior night and made the layup that put MTSU up by three late. Alexis Whittington scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in her final home game as a Lady Raider. Blakely, Courtney Whitson, and Anastasiia Boldyreva each finished with nine points. 

The Lady Raiders have won 31 straight games at home during the regular season, the second-longest regular season home winning streak in the nation behind No. 1 South Carolina’s 38 game streak. 

“”Our team was definitely playing for us today. I know it,” Whittington said. “They’ve been so supportive through this, going through everything and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I would do it all over again if I could. This season, it’s been a little crazy, up and down for sure. But we wanted to finish it with a win, especially at home, because we haven’t lost here (in the regular season) in two years, so it’s definitely something special that we showed pride in.” 

Calvin White is the sports editor for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at wcwhite2002@gmail.com

Previous article
Toledo sweeps Blue Raiders at Reese Smith Jr. Field
Calvin White
Calvin White

Related articles

Baseball

Toledo sweeps Blue Raiders at Reese Smith Jr. Field

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith MTSU baseball went 0-4 against the Toledo Rockets this weekend after...
Baseball

MTSU baseball drops doubleheader vs Toledo

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Middle Tennessee baseball had a rough Saturday on the diamond, losing...
Basketball - Women's

Lady Raiders trample the Mean Green in the Glass House

Featured photo by Matt Posey/MTSU Athletics Story by Jenna Roberts Murfreesboro, TN- No. 24 Middle Tennessee women’s basketball overwhelmed North Texas...
Baseball

MTSU baseball falls behind early; loses to Belmont

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball dropped a close one Tuesday afternoon against...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

Toledo sweeps Blue Raiders at Reese Smith Jr. Field

Baseball 0
Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith MTSU baseball...

MTSU baseball drops doubleheader vs Toledo

Baseball 0
Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Middle Tennessee...

Michael B. Jordan reshapes the “Rocky” universe with “Creed III”

Film & TV 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Larry Rincon "I...

Popular news

“RENT” In The ‘Boro: Center for the Arts’ Latest Production

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Kaleigh Young Story by Kaleigh Young The Pulitzer...

‘Memories are forever’: MTSU Theatre Performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Photo Courtesy of MTSU Theatre Department Story by Stephanie Hall Middle...

“Where the Stars Fell”: an MTSU Student Podcast

Campus 0
Story by Sydney Schettler | Contributing Writer Middle Tennessee...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.