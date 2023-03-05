Sunday, March 5, 2023
MTSU baseball drops doubleheader vs Toledo

By Calvin White

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis

Story by Conner Smith

Middle Tennessee baseball had a rough Saturday on the diamond, losing both games to the Toledo Rockets 8-0 and 13-3. MT’s bats went cold as they were shut out in game one and only scored two runs in the second game. 

Game 1 

Both teams started off slow with no runs through four innings. This would change when Toledo hit a solo homer in the fifth. 

The Rockets broke it open with a huge sixth inning. Toledo scored five runs, including a two-run double that would end Jaden Hamm’s day. 

Toledo wasn’t done as it scored two in the top of the ninth. MTSU was able to get runners on in the bottom of the ninth but had nothing to show. They would end up losing 8-0. 

Game 2 

Toledo once again got the scoring going off a mammoth solo shot to deep right field. It didn’t take long for the Rockets to score again as they drove in a pair off a double to left field to extend their lead to 3-0. 

DJ Wright broke the scoreless streak in the fifth with a bases-loaded single. This was MTSU’s first run of the doubleheader. A fielder’s choice plated Kam Johnson to chip at the Toledo lead and make it a one-run ballgame. 

The sixth run was once again the deciding factor. A sacrifice fly scored another run for Toledo to give it a two-run lead. Toledo plated two more in the inning. MT had some success by loading the bases for the third time in the game but scored no runs off it. 

A massive home run in the seventh would send two more home to extend the Rockets’ lead. Toledo wasn’t done as it scored five more in the last two frames. 

“I feel like our guys were not as competitive as usual,” MTSU head coach Jerry Myers said. “Had a lot of hits but just couldn’t score guys when they were in scoring position. Tomorrow, we have to finish strong before the break. We made some uncharacteristic plays and we just have to execute better and not make uncharacteristic moves.” 

Conner Smith is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at cws4t@mtmail.mtsu.edu 

Michael B. Jordan reshapes the “Rocky” universe with “Creed III”
Calvin White
Calvin White

