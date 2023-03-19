Monday, March 20, 2023
SportsBaseball

Blue Raiders take game one against WKU

By Calvin White

Date:

Share post:

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis

Story by Conner Smith

Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball took game one of the 100 miles of hate series Friday against Western Kentucky 12-8 at Reese Smith Jr. Field. MTSU took the win behind an emphatic comeback, led by a four-run seventh. 

DJ Wright got started in the first inning with a clutch two-out, two-run double that gave MT an early 3-0 lead. That was followed by a three-run second inning to break it open 6-0 against the Hilltoppers. WKU got on the board in the third with a solo home run. 

Jaden Hamm’s day ended early as he left after 4.2 innings, striking out five and allowing three runs.  

Western Kentucky took the lead 7-6 in the sixth inning off a two-run single, Patrick Johnson then took the bump. However, MTSU wasn’t about to go away quietly. A Gabe Jennings two-run triple capped off a four-run seventh that put the Blue Raiders back in the driver’s seat. 

MTSU kept its foot on the gas when Briggs Rutter drove in two on an eighth-inning single to add some insurance runs. James Sells entered the game in the eighth and shut down the Hilltoppers lineup.  

“You get six runs early and there is a lot of game left,” MTSU head coach Jerry Meyers said. “They brought a guy out of the bullpen who got some zeroes for them to give them a chance to creep back in. I told our guys that it’s a character win. We put up six early, they come back and chip away and take the lead, and we came back, strung some good at-bats together, got a bunt down, moved some runners, we did some things that go along with winning baseball.”  

Conner Smith is a sports reporter for MTSU Sidelines. If you have information for a story, you can contact him at cws4t@mtmail.mtsu.edu.  

Previous article
Lady Raiders’ season ends in first round of NCAA Tournament
Next article
Hilltoppers edge MTSU in game two of series
Calvin White
Calvin White

Related articles

Baseball

MTSU baseball takes series against the Hilltoppers

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball could taste a series win over...
Baseball

Hilltoppers edge MTSU in game two of series

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN- Middle Tennessee baseball fell 8-4 Saturday at the hands of...
Basketball - Women's

Lady Raiders’ season ends in first round of NCAA Tournament

Featured photo by Matt Posey Story by Calvin White Durham, NC- Powered by a barrage of outside shooting, the No. 6...
Baseball

Blue Raiders; Gabe Jennings blast Tennessee Tech

Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Middle Tennessee baseball got back to its winning ways on Wednesday with an...

Follow us

Follow Sidelines on our social media for news and sports updates.

Sections

Latest news

MTSU baseball takes series against the Hilltoppers

Baseball 0
Featured photo by Ryan Loftis Story by Conner Smith Murfreesboro, TN-...

AI: A writer’s friend or foe?

Opinion 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Anna Kaserman Is artifical...

World Storytelling Day at MTSU: Coming together for a purpose

Lifestyles 0
Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell Story by Anna Kaserman National World...

Popular news

“RENT” in the ‘Boro: Center for the Arts’ latest production

Lifestyles 0
Featured Photo by Kaleigh Young Story by Kaleigh Young The Pulitzer...

‘Memories are forever’: MTSU theatre performs “The Giver” at Tucker Theatre

Campus 0
Photo Courtesy of MTSU Theatre Department Story by Stephanie Hall Middle...

“Where the Stars Fell”: an MTSU Student Podcast

Campus 0
Story by Sydney Schettler | Contributing Writer Middle Tennessee...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.