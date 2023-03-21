Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Rutherford County Democratic Party elects new executive chair

By Kailee Shores

Story and photos by Jenene Grover

Rutherford County Democratic Party, RCDP, elected Morgan Woodberry as its executive chair along with many other representatives of the party at the Biennial Reorganization Convention on Saturday.

 “For me, when I want to see something done, and I don’t see it, I’m going to step up to do it every time,” said Woodberry.

The event drew more attendance than the group has ever had, with over 80 voters showing up, including members of Middle Tennessee State University’s College Democrats.

“I wanted to come out today because as the President of the College Dems, I have been in talks with members of RCDP for a while,” said MTSU College Democrats President Theo Baker. “I have had a business relationship with the previous chair. I know what her role is within the party, and I think it’s important to determine the future.”

Woodberry plans to keep MTSU in mind as chair, especially since she is an alumna herself.

“I know two of her biggest things are establishing a polling place on MTSU . . . and also voter exposure and voter access,” said Rutherford County Democratic Party Secretary Matt Burke.

For the first time in the RCDP’s history, the majority of leadership positions are held by women.

“I am super excited about the team. I feel like everyone’s going to be ready to work. I hope they are because I’m ready to work. That’s going to be my motto, ‘Ready to work,’” said Woodberry.

Woodberry’s campaign was centered around diversity and inclusion during the 2022 election for the Tennessee House District 49 seat.

“I hope that she sees or helps people in the community see that Democrats are committed to continuing the mission of being for the people, including diversity, growing us as a strength, and reaching out to people who are outraged,” said Christian Gay.

In her new role, Woodberry said she wishes to inform the community more about the party’s existence and actions.

“One of the very first things that I’m going to do is I want us to reorganize the way that we do work,” said Woodberry. “As a black woman in corporate America, for me, presentation and preparation is super important. I want us to look like a party that is in competition.”

Woodberry stressed the importance of teamwork and bonding with those you work with and for throughout the event.

“What I would focus on would be making sure that we have relationships with other diverse communities, making sure that we learn how to be consistent and build trust, and then making sure that we create a volunteer population that allows us to do the work that we really need to do in the capacity that we need to do it,” said Woodberry.

As she has close ties to MTSU, Woodberry wants to offer internships and other opportunities to all college students.“I just want to remind everybody how important it is to get involved in local politics, and how important it is that if you complain, you come contribute,” said Woodberry.

Jenene Grover is the politics and government reporter for MTSU Sidelines.

To contact News Editor Kailee Shores and Assistant News Editor Alyssa Williams, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on Twitter and Instagram at @mtsusidelines.

