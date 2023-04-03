Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Profiles of SGA Executive Committee Candidates

By Alyssa Williams

Story by Ethan Schmidt
Featured Photo by Matthew Giffin

The MTSU Student Government Association election begins on April 3 and ends on April 6, 2023. Because of this process, it is important that the student body understands who wants their vote and who deserves it.

Riley Jacoby—a sophomore majoring in psychology and double minoring in criminology and neuroscience—is running for Vice President of the SGA’s Executive Committee. 

Ridley Jacoby – Vice President Candidate (Photo from Riley Jacoby)

“I feel that I can accomplish many great things for MTSU while in office,” Jacoby said. “I will make sure that student feedback and opinions are the number one influence for SGA sponsored events, ideas for legislation in Senate, and motivation for overall change on campus.” 

Jacoby also wants “to involve SGA more on mental health awareness here at MTSU and connect with students more on a personal level to understand what they truly need to succeed throughout the school year.”

The other candidate for Vice President is Trinity Henderson. She is a junior studying Political Science and Spanish, and she is running for Vice President of SGA because she sees a purpose in herself “to be an advocate and resource for people.” 

Trinity Henderson – Vice President Candidate (Photo from Trinity Henderson)

Henderson wants to “improve campus experience by making college more than a pit stop.” 

Additionally, she aims “to bring that about by supporting and implementing engaging and intentional events,” and “hopes to implement a sense of community within SGA and throughout campus.”

Michai Mosby, a sophomore Public Relations major and Political Science minor, runs for President of SGA’s Executive Committee “because MTSU needs a leader who has a proven record of effective advocacy for all students.” 

Michai Mosby – Presidential Candidate (Photo from Michai Mosby)

If elected, Mosby hopes “to work with University departments to create spaces and events that make students want to be a part in an effort to increase student engagement.” 

The presidential candidate “also aspires to bridge the gap between institutional leadership and the student body through additional programming that brings both sides to the table.”

Ethan Schmidt is a contributing writer for MTSU Sidelines.

In wake of Nashville school shooting, one student’s artistic outburst raises safety questions for Todd Hall
