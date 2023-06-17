Roo Romance: She said yes!

Story by Jordan Reining

Underneath the iconic Bonnaroo arch, Austin Donohue got down on one knee and popped the question of matrimony to his girlfriend, Hayley Durant.

In coordinated white and orange outfits, the pair were ready for the night to begin. Donohue’s daisy print shorts were a perfect match for Durant’s daisy earrings.

Surrounded by friends and other Bonnaroovians, Donohue held a photobook with the question “Will you marry me?” written on it and dropped to one knee after Durant took notice. Durant admitted she did not even notice the writing at first, too focused on the photos of the couple from the past few years. Joyous shouting and clapping filled the air once she said “Yes.”

“I couldn’t even hear what he was saying to me because everybody was so loud,” said Durant

Although it was a surprise, Durant had her suspicions once her fiancé started shaking when they were getting their picture taken. His nerves were visible as he prepared to ask that life-changing question.

With brown, braided hair interwoven with orange strands of synthetic hair, and glitter sparkling under her eyes, Durant was ecstatic.

Donohue was over the moon, too, face aglow with a shining smile as his hands shook from nervous excitement.

Before coming to this moment, surrounded by the music they so dearly love, they were students at Appalachian State University. Donohue was studying industrial design while Durant majored in interior architecture. Almost eight years ago, they met during school and have been with each other since.

“We don’t even really have like a date when we started dating,” said Durant.

Donohue added: “But we do have an engagement date now.”

Originally from New York, Donohue found love in Boone, North Carolina and followed her to Boston. The couple lives in Massachusetts and traveled down for Bonnaroo with 10 of their closest friends.

Each Bonnaroo experience is special, but this one is monumental. Durant is not new to the Farm, with this being her third time attending. For Donohue, however, the festival is a whole new world. His first time, along with the proposal has made this year’s ‘Roo an unforgettable experience.

Donohue decided to propose under the Arch because of the festival’s relevance in their lives.

“It’s her favorite place on earth, really, we were both ready,” said Donohue, “the vibes are incredible.”

Durant loves the atmosphere at the Farm. An escape from the rest of the world, she explained the presence of positivity is extraordinary. The proposal still feels like a dream to them, and the energy from their group and the thousands of other attendees is feeding into it.

Gathered around friends with the sun on the horizon, the timing was perfect. With a laugh, the couple spoke as one in regard to a wedding date. After nearly eight years, they hope to not wait too long before their wedding.

To complete the proposal, their group of friends adorned Durant with a “bride to be” sash. At their campsite hangs a “she said yes!” sign, highlighting the engagement.

After the weekend ends and the last set is performed, the couple will return to the real world. They plan to return in the coming years, this time as a married couple.

Jordan Reining is a staff writer for MTSU Sidelines.

