Photos by Brian Branch

MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

The dirt roads on the Bonnaroo farm become dusty as the crowd of music lovers make their way to the next performance. Shade is at a premium on The Farm at Bonnaroo. Where there are trees usually a group of music lovers can be seen enjoying a break from the sun. Music venues at night are lit up in bright lights. The iconic Ferris wheel at Bonnaroo provides an excellent view from the top of the circle. A DJ act appears in silhouette as he performs on a Bonnaroo stage. The Which Stage is lit up during a performance on Friday night, June 16, at Bonnaroo. The crowd at Bonnaroo’s Which Stage bounces on their feet during a Friday night concert at the four-day music and arts festival. The mushroom waterfall at Bonnaroo is a popular destination for festivalgoers on a hot afternoon.

Brian Branch is a staff photographer at MTSU Sidelines.

