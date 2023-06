Photos by Brian Branch

MTSU Seigenthaler News Service

AFI vocalist Davey Havok bends to the audience as he sings to an appreciative audience at Bonnaroo’s What Stage on June 16, 2023. Guitarist Jade Puget is in the background. Davey Havok of AFI belts out the lyrics as the California-based group played at Bonnaroo on June 16, 2023. Adam Carson, AFI drummer, is all business during the band’s hour-long afternoon set at Bonnaroo on June 16, 2023. AFI’s Davey Havok (left) and Jade Puget, lean into a song as they perform at Bonnaroo on June 16, 2023. Lead singer Davey Havok of AFI acknowledges the crowd as the band completes a song at Bonnaroo’s What Stage on June 16, 2023. The band AFI, led by vocalist Davey Havok, was a blur of movement as the group performed at Bonnaroo on June 16, 2023.

Brian Branch is a staff photographer for MTSU Sidelines.

