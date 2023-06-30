“Nimona”: A review of one of Netflix’s latest releases

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell

Story by Larry Rincon

“I don’t know what’s scarier. The fact that everyone in this Kingdom wants to run a sword through my heart… or that sometimes I just wanna let them.” — Nimona in “Nimona.”

Pride month is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean films with queer representation or films that have been adapted from queer creators stop getting recognition.

Recently, Netflix released an animated film called “Nimona.” Its based off of a graphic novel with the same name. The graphic novel released in 2012 as a webcomic that ran until 2014. It became published in paper form in 2015. ND Stevenson, a transgender cartoonist and producer who created the popular Netflix series “She-Ra: The Princesses of Power,” created the graphic novel.

The film follows two main characters: Ballister Boldheart, a knight of the Institution who is framed for killing the queen, and Nimona, a shape-shifting individual who wants to be Boldheart’s sidekick.

The story presents different themes throughout, particularly those centered on being considered an outcast for unique traits. However, the movie shows a lot of similarities between the treatment and characterizations of Boldheart and Nimona that reflect the views of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. To elaborate, Boldheart is canonically in a romantic relationship with his best friend and fellow knight, Ambrosius Goldenloin. However, their relationship isn’t seen as out of the ordinary, which means being gay is not an issue in the context of their world. Instead, the way his character is treated for being a random commoner who is given the opportunity to be a knight is very similar to the way some people view gay people. One specific line from the film that stuck out to me was when the citizens of the kingdom said they don’t feel safe with him as a knight. There are similarities between that statement and the way that people don’t feel “safe” around those who are queer, and it’s these types of moments that let the audience know this is more than just an animated movie for kids.

Nimona’s character is another great example. She is treated like a monster by loved ones and strangers. Her shape-shifting abilities separate her from the rest of the people. This is a story many know very well. The oppression that Nimona faces as a monster in this fictional world is a clear reflection of the oppression members of the LGBTQIA+ community face today. The story of the film is so much deeper and more meaningful when it’s looked at from this perspective.

There is much to consider and to reflect on, which is what makes “Nimona” a wonderful conclusion to pride month. The story may be one reason, but consider the cast as another incentive to watch this film.

“Nimona” has a very diverse cast from straight ally and feminist Chloë Grace Moretz to gay internet celebrity Eugene Lee Yang and drag-queen RuPaul. The cast includes so many wonderful individuals who come from different backgrounds such as Riz Ahmed, Julio Torres and Indya Moore are a few others. It is a truly wonderful aspect of the film. The voice performance of the participating actors came across very well in the film. The sincere and honest emotions of the voice actors performance amplified emotions that the characters were showing. The story and the dialogue together made this movie heartfelt and worthwhile.

There is not a moment in the film where you can feel yourself be taken out of the story. You get pulled into the magic of the film, and it’s easy to sympathize and empathize with the characters and the events taking place.

As someone who follows the work of queer creators, I was not disappointed by Stevonsen’s latest work. He has done so much to contribute to LGBTQIA+ entertainment. From novels to film, I value the kind of stories he has been sharing with the world.

Whether or not you support the LGBTQIA+ community, “Nimona” is a beautiful film that deserves to be watched. Don’t let prejudice dictate whether this film is worth your time. The biggest theme of this movie is morality, and I hope that people make the right and moral decision to support queer creators and queer stories in whatever form of media they take.

