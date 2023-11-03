“Trolls: Band Together” is a silly, musical good time

Featured Photo by Dreamworks

Story by Larry Rincon

Kids movies are either enjoyable for everyone or absolute cringe filled with moments only a child would ever find humorous. Most studios try too hard to cater to young kids without thinking about the older audiences who may be stuck watching their movies with those children.

Dreamworks Animation has always been great at making sure their movies have aspects that older audiences can enjoy. Disney sticks to their princess musicals and remakes, while Dreamworks gives creative and unique storylines that include far too many jokes that adults relate too. As you can tell, I like Dreamworks movies more.

Back in 2016, Dreamworks released, unironically, one of my favorite movie franchises to ever exist, “Trolls”. When the 2016 movie first came out, I hated the entire concept. Singing trolls felt like an attempt to make something that could stand on par with Frozen, and now seven years later, I can confidently say I love Trolls.

After the amount of jokes comparing “Trolls: World Tour” to “Avengers Infinity War”, I was ready for something to redeem this franchise. Finally, the third movie “Trolls: Band Together” was announced back in 2021.

When the trailer released I was impressed by how absurd the entire storyline was. Almost as absurd as how much I enjoyed filling the time between movies by watching the tv series on Netflix and Hulu.

The movie opens on Branch and his brothers known as the boy band Bro-Zone until they break up. The story then follows Branch and Poppy who work to get all of Branch’s brothers together in order to save Branch’s favorite brother Floyd who was captured by superstars Velvet and Veneer. Add in a subplot with Poppy involving a long lost sister, and you’ve got a pretty great kids movie.

In all honesty, “Trolls: Band Together” was better than “Trolls” World Tour.” I felt that “Trolls: World Tour” tried too hard to explain why there were different types of trolls, while “Trolls: Band Together” introduces a few brand new species entirely without batting an eye.

I don’t mind when a kids movie doesn’t take anything serious, and “Trolls: Band Together” was really self aware that its story was crazy.

The main theme of this film was family, both the family you’re born into as well as the family you make along the way in life. You get different perspectives on the responsibilities you hold to your family, and I’m glad that they said that you don’t always have to tolerate your family’s abusive behavior. That’s not something you regularly see anywhere, so I was glad that Dreamworks made such a bold move. Forgiveness isn’t always the answer.

As I was watching the movie, it felt like something was missing, and I didn’t figure it out until after the movie was over. In the first and second film, Poppy and Branch were both really awkward and flirted with each other, but the two were not together until the very end of “Trolls: World Tour” kind of. In “Trolls: Band Together”, the movie confirms that the two are official and the awkward moments I loved are gone. Now the two are in a happy and healthy relationship that actually communicates their feelings in a consensual way.

I highly recommend “Trolls: Band Together” for anybody with a kid, younger sibling or even if you find yourself bored one day. There’s plenty of fun and silly moments for children, and there are far too many moments where I found myself wondering how certain scenes made it into the movie. If you’re worried about plot holes, they honestly did a decent job making the time make sense.

The world within “Trolls” was made even more amazing with additions like Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Daveed Diggs. Even Rupual has a very small role in the film, and I loved every moment their voices were heard.

“Trolls” might be overrated or just annoying to people, but if you embrace the craziness of it all you might find yourself looking at this franchise from a new perspective. It took me rewatching the first movie because of my niece too many times, but I found myself loving the creativity that goes into creating the world within this franchise.

Everything is creative and cute from the toys the species are based on, to the materials the worlds are made out of. It really doesn’t get more creative than this. And if you need one final incentive to watch the premiere of “Trolls: Band Together” on November 17th, let’s just say NSYNC just recorded a new song for this movie.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Destiny Mizell, email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com. For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, or follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines or on X at @MTSUSidelines.