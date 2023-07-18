Seasons of “Jet Lag: The Game” in order from worst to best

Featured Graphic by Destiny Mizell

Story by Larry Rincon

Some streaming services tend to go unnoticed or forgotten. In 2019, Dave Wiskus founded Nebula, a video-on-demand service. Wiskus created it as a complement to creators who use Youtube or podcast services.

Nebula since then has featured over 175 creators and channels and has even created and released exclusive Nebula Original serieses. This week, season six of one of my favorite series just ended.

For people who enjoy games and travel, “Jet Lag: The Game” is a reality game show. It is the perfect mix of fun, competitive nature games and the ability to visit and see new places.

The three creators Sam Wendover, Adam Chase and Ben Doyle compete to complete certain tasks ranging from season one’s connect four to season six’s capture the flag. Typically each season, excluding season three, is played in teams of two. Doyle and Chase are one team while Wendover is paired with a guest star. In addition to the main goals of the games, “Jet Lag” has a coin system that allows the players to travel through certain and sometimes specific methods of transport.

However, sometimes they need to complete challenges to earn more coins. Challenges come from a deck of cards that are created for each season, and seasons usually have multiple decks including, but not limited to, curses and towers.

Now that season six has completed, I want to go back and rank the seasons from worst to best.

Number Six: Connect Four Across America

Starting at number six, it’s not fair to consider season one the worst, but unfortunately when ideas are just getting started there is not much to really look forward to.

Like I said before, season one puts a fun twist on the classic family board game Connect Four. However, instead of connecting chips, the players have to connect US states. Just like normal Connect Four rules, it does not matter what four states they choose, the only requirement is thatthe four connect to form a line. However, a state does not become theirs until they have drawn a challenge at the state capital and complete said challenge.

Number Five: Race To Circumnavigate The Globe

By the time season two starts, it definitely feels like “Jet Lag” has found its groove. The stakes are upped as the players only have 100 hours to travel around the world. This season is far longer than the first, so there are more challenges and a more competitive spirit.

There are certain requirements they must meet in order to fully circumnavigate the globe, but overall this season isn’t that much more exciting than the first. If anything, the only thing that makes this season slightly better is the energy brought on by the players when they complete challenges.

Number Four: We Turned New Zealand Into A Real Life Board Game

This may come as a surprise, but season five of “Jet Lag” is one of the more boring seasons. The season is by far the longest, but unfortunately most of it is spent on the driving or various moments where the players are frozen into place.

There are of course some good things about the New Zealand season. For the most part, the challenges are fun and entertaining. One of the best guests was a part of this season.

The entire concept was promising, but unfortunately the execution was just a little under my expectations. However, I will say the addition of Chase and Doyle’s Snack Zone does make this season worthwhile.

Number Three: Tag Across Europe

The number three spot belongs to season three. Tag Across Europe was definitely when the competitive energy started to come through more. This is also, as of now, the only season in which the creators compete in as a single party against each other.

Each player has a certain point in Europe that they are trying to reach, but they have to also try not to get caught by the other two. Without a neutral zone, this extreme version of tag is worth the watch. The addition of traveling by metro adds to the individual strategies of the players.

If you like this season, rest assured that the upcoming season seven is going to be quite similar as it has already been confirmed to be tag in Europe.

Number Two: Race To The Most States

In case you actually like the Connect Four season, Season Four is the superior and better version.

This season, teams can actually try to steal states that the other team has already claimed before the state becomes locked. The players also cover far more ground than in season one, so instead of being too focused on the west, there’s a good mix of states from the different

directions.

There are bonus points players can earn in this season, so the strategies for this season are really interesting to watch.

Number One: Capture The Flag Across Japan

At number one, the latest and most recent season to release takes the cake as the best season so far. If you are a fan of the strategy aspects or a fan of Japan, this season is for you. After the Europe season, I’ve come to realize that the seasons are a lot more fun when the players have to learn how to navigate foreign transportation. Pair the possibility of getting on the wrong train while also trying to not only get the enemy

team’s flag but also prevent them from getting your flag, and the result is the best season of “Jet Lag” yet. The challenges, towers and curses this season add even more chances for potential failure and success.

Finally, if you loved the Snack Zone from season five, you can be happy to know that the Snack Zone returns with a new snack tasting segment, Wendover’s knock off, Choo Choo Chew.

